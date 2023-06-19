Police ask for public's help in establishing why cyclist was seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses

We reported last week that the family of Kelton Jibbins suspect he was the victim of a ‘hit-and-run’ road collision because of the nature of his injuries and the fact his bike was buckled with the rear wheel having broken off.

But police investigators found no evidence of a collision in the incident, which happened on Woolsthorpe Road, Belvoir, on June 11.

Kelton had been cycling home following his shift at the Fuel Tank restaurant, at the Engine Yard complex adjacent to Belvoir Castle.

Kelton Jibbins, who was seriously injured while cycling home to Redmile

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: “Shortly after 4.30pm on Sunday June 11 police were contacted by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, stating a cyclist had fallen from his pushbike in Woolsthorpe Road, Belvoir.

“The ambulance service informed police that the cyclist was believed to have suffered a medical episode and that he was being taken to hospital for treatment.

“A further call was later received from the hospital stating that the cyclist may have been involved in a collision with a vehicle.

“Further enquiries by the force’s Roads Policing Unit have identified that a collision did not occur.”

Anyone with further information can contact police, quoting incident 875 of 11 June.

Officers have been speaking with a number of witnesses and with the cyclist and his family to continue to establish the full circumstances regarding what happened and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who has any information to make contact.

Pc James Porter said: “We are working to ensure we have spoken with all witnesses to help us establish fully what has happened.

"Please think back to if you were in the area and any information you have which could help us.

“If you have any dashcam footage from the area, please also check this and make contact with us.”

Kelton remains in hospital receiving treatment and his family say he has been taken out of an induced coma.