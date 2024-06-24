EMAS responded to the serious incident

A 73-year-old motorcyclist was sadly killed in a collision on the A1 near Grantham yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

Police were called to a report that a motorbike and its rider had collided with the central reservation of the southbound carriageway close to the A607 junction at 1.24pm.

Crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS), and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance responded to the incident.

The rider of the bike – which was a green BSA Goldstar – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained police officers.

Both carriageways were closed at the A52 junction southbound, and the A607 northbound while emergency services worked and initial investigations were carried out at the scene.

The northbound carriageway was reopened just after 6pm, and the southbound carriageway was opened at around 7.30pm.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are calling for anyone who may have been driving in that area with dashcam to check their footage and see if they have captured the green BSA Goldstar motorcycle in the moments prior to the collision, or the collision itself.

If you have information, please contact police to give them details as soon as you can.

This can be done by emailing Lead Investigating Officer, Sgt Helen Allcroft at [email protected] or by calling the force on 01522 212316.