Police appeal for video footage of Wymeswold footballer being racially abused in cup final

Anyone who has photographs or video footage of a Wymeswold footballer being racially abused at a cup final is being urged by police to send it to them.

We reported that Linford Harris made the allegation following incidents during the Saturday Vase final at Holmes Park at Whetstone, on April 3.

Linford’s Wymeswold Reserves team walked off the pitch with 12 minutes remaining of the match against Cosby United.

Leicestershire Police and the County FA immediately launched investigations into what happened and the reports that racist language was directed at the player.

Pc Nabeel Ayub said: “The victim of this offence has been profoundly affected by the incident and I am appealing to anyone with any information to make contact.

“Were you at the match?

“Did you witness any behaviour as described above?

“Do you have any photos or video footage of the incident?

“If you have any information which you think could help us in this investigation then please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help should contact PC Ayub on 101, ext 3300846, quoting incident 19000171956.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.