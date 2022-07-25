Police appeal for dashcam footage after A606 collision near Melton

Latest police news

The collision happened shortly after 11am on Friday on the A606, near the Leesthorpe turning, and involved a grey Volvo XC40 and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and led to the road being closed until late evening.

Police say three people in the Volvo – a man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 60s – were taken to hospital to be treated for ‘significant injuries’.

No arrests were made and enquiries into the collision are continuing.

PC Liam Street, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’d like to speak to any motorists in the area who have a dashcam in their vehicle but who have not yet contacted police.