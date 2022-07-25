Police appeal for dashcam footage after A606 collision near Melton

The collision happened shortly after 11am on Friday on the A606, near the Leesthorpe turning, and involved a grey Volvo XC40 and a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and led to the road being closed until late evening.
Police say three people in the Volvo – a man and woman in their 70s and a man in his 60s – were taken to hospital to be treated for ‘significant injuries’.
No arrests were made and enquiries into the collision are continuing.
PC Liam Street, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I’d like to speak to any motorists in the area who have a dashcam in their vehicle but who have not yet contacted police.
“I’d also like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand. Any information you have could help my investigation.”