Police appeal for CCTV footage after Melton arson attacks on two cars

Police are urging anyone with CCTV footage to help them catch the arsonists who set alight two cars in nearby Melton streets in the early hours of Saturday.

The first incident, in Hadfield Drive at around 1.45am, involved an Audi Q2, with the fire spreading and damaging two cars parked nearby – a Volkswagen Golf and a Mini.

As a crew from Melton fire station dealt with that incident another was reported shortly before 2am, with a Toyota Yaris ablaze on Balmoral Road.

A relief crew had to be brought into the town to cover emergencies while firefighters were tackling the arson attacks.

These latest incidents follow a series of arson attacks on cars in Melton over the last two years, several involving multiple cars being set alight on different streets around the same time.

Pc Michael Sanders, who is investigating the latest incidents for Leicestershire Police, said: “Based on the proximity of each incident to one another, and the short period of time between the reports, I believe that the fires are linked.

“They were both started deliberately and our enquiries are continuing.

“However, I would urge anyone who lives in either Hadfield Drive or Balmoral Road and has CCTV cameras installed at their property to check the footage.

“Likewise, I’d like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Was there anything that woke you up? Did you see anyone leaving the area?

“Any information you have – no matter how insignificant you think it may be – could help with my investigation.”

Sgt Iain Wakelam, from Melton police station, added: “We are aware that there have been reports similar to this occurring in Melton and our investigations are continuing.

“I would ask that communities remain vigilant and – if anyone believes they have information relating to any incident at any time – to get in touch with us.

“It’s never too late to make a report or pass information on to us.”

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said there was also ‘a small amount of fire damage to a domestic property’ following the first car blaze.

The second fire involving the Toyota Yaris was confined to its engine compartment, which destroyed by the fire.

James Marman, who was incident commander for the second car fire, told the Melton Times: “On arrival it was clear that we had a significant fire involving a Toyota Yaris.

“The owner had had this car from new and it was 17-years-old.

“Both calls were only 10 minutes apart and whilst these incidents were happening a crew had to come over to Melton to cover.”

No arrests have so far been made following the arson incidents.

Call police on 101, quoting crime reference 19*350481 (Hadfield Drive) or 19*350488 (Balmoral Road), if you have information or CCTV footage from the area.