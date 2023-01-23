Police appeal after woman driver assaulted by male van driver near village

Police are investigating

The incident was reported on the B6047 shortly after 11.30am on Wednesday January 11, with the victim being a woman driving a white Mercedes A class who stopped on a grass verge in Leicester Road, close to the entrance to the village.

A man driving a white transit van pulled up behind the car and reportedly pushed the woman to the floor before getting back into the vehicle and driving away. She was taken to hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Advertisement

Prior to the incident, police say the car and the van had been travelling on the A607 Queniborough roundabout where it is reported the van had entered the lane the car was driving in without prior warning.

Both vehicles then travelled along Croxton Road before the assault took place.

Following the incident, the woman - who is aged in her 60s - was taken to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment for a fracture to her spine and one of her wrists.

In an appeal to the public, Investigating officer, Det Con Meg Sanderson, said: “I am looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident – were you driving past at the time and saw the car and van pulled over?

Advertisement

"Or did you see the two vehicles prior to the incident occurring?”