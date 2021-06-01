Police appeal after man dies in quad bike collision

Latest police news EMN-210415-110102001

The incident happened yesterday (Bank Holiday Monday), at Teigh in Rutland, just after 11.20am.

The victim, who was on a Kawasaki KVF750 Quad bike, was seriously injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

He had been travelling along Teigh Road towards Ashwell when he came off his bike near a bend.

Leicestershire Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the bike prior to the incident.

In addtion, if anyone was travelling in this area and has video recording equipment installed in their vehicles they are asked to check the footage and contact officer if they captured anything that may assist with the investigation.