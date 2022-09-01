News you can trust since 1859

Police appeal after driver dies in road collision

A motorist aged in his 60s died yesterday (Wednesday) following a collision on the A47 near to the turn-off to Tilton-on-the-Hill.

By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 12:29 pm
Police are investigating a fatal collision
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcams to help their enquiries into the incident, which happened shortly after 11am.

It was reported that a white BMW 6 Series collided with a lorry on the eastbound carriageway, near the junction with the B6047 near Skeffington.

Officers attended but the driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A47 and saw the BMW prior to the collision occurring – namely between 9.20am and 11am.

“I’d also ask any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.”

Click HERE to pass on information quoting reference 22*506619 or call 101.