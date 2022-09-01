Police appeal after driver dies in road collision

Police are investigating a fatal collision

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and motorists with dashcams to help their enquiries into the incident, which happened shortly after 11am.

It was reported that a white BMW 6 Series collided with a lorry on the eastbound carriageway, near the junction with the B6047 near Skeffington.

Officers attended but the driver of the BMW was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Detective Sergeant Ed Des-Chanelle, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “I’m particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the A47 and saw the BMW prior to the collision occurring – namely between 9.20am and 11am.

“I’d also ask any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.”