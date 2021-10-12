Police appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Old Dalby collision

Latest police news EMN-210410-144029001

The incident happened at 10.15am on Sunday on the A6006 Paddy’s Lane, close to the junction with the A46, and also involved a bronze Kia Proceed.

The cyclist – a man in his 50s – was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Detectives say the driver of the car was not arrested and their enquiries are continuing.

Det Con Maggie Langton, from the Leicestershire force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was travelling along Paddys Lane on Sunday morning and who saw the collision occur or who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

“I’d also like to speak to anyone who saw the bronze Kia or cyclist beforehand.

“What can you remember? What did you see? Any details you’re able to provide could assist us further.”