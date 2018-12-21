Playwright blown away by Syston QT Theatre Group’s performance of his own Plan B!

Members of the QT Theatre Group in Syston are still smiling following the review that they received from the writer of one of their productions.

Members performed two one-act plays, Albert, by Janice Simpson and Plan B!, by Robert Scott, during the last week in November.

They were extremely flattered and excited when the playwright Robert Scott ordered tickets for their Friday night performance.

Judith Latham, chairperson of the group and director of the plays, said: “We had a good chat about our interpretation of Robert’s play and he was happy to meet with the cast and chat about their performances afterwards. It’s a real honour when a writer takes the time to travel to see us perform but it’s also a bit scary.”

Robert’s review on the group’s website said “Last week I had the enormous pleasure of watching Syston QT Theatre Group perform my play Plan B!

“Ron Berry played the long suffering Richie. He brought a frustration and dryness which suited his character perfectly.

“Erika Notman as the rather hostile Susan was excellent. Her timing was especially of note, giving long (yet not too long) pauses to add to the humour.

“Gillian Bowler was flawless as Belinda. There is a hidden complexity to the role. Belinda appears dim-witted and foolish; however, as the play progresses, clues are given that Belinda may be wiser than she looks. Gillian captured this beautifully.

“The mood of the play was judged very well. From the fast paced dialogue to the agonising pauses, Plan B is a rollercoaster ride full of highs and lows in just twenty minutes - this is something that a director can easily misjudge. Judith Latham understood this text well and was able to bring out the best of the play.

“This was one of the best Plan B! performances I have seen worldwide. Well done to all involved.”

The group played to appreciative audiences every night and received lots of positive feedback.

Anyone interested in joining the group, in any capacity, should call Judith on 07702 879006 or checkout the website at www.qttheatregp.co.uk