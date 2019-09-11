Plans to freshen image of The Samworth Centre in Melton

Melton’s popular Samworth Centre is about to undergo a name change as part of a major rebranding exercise.

The Burton Street premises has been used as a cafe and a centre for church and community activities for 14 years.

It will continue to do all of these things but from Tuesday September 24 it will be known as Mary’s Place.

The original name came from a generous donation provided by the Samworth Foundation.

The centre’s management committee decided to change it to give the building more of a community feel and make it more attractive to visitors and those who might want to hire out rooms.

Chairman, Keith Wilson, told the Melton Times: “We are finding at the moment that a lot of people who don’t know Melton Mowbray think we have a connection with the Samworth Brothers business on Leicester Road.

“After 14 years we feel it is now a good time to undertake a review of the aims of the centre and its integral café.

“Part of the review process has been to consider a name change that better reflects the direction in which we wish the centre to develop and to give it a fresh image.”

The old name plates outside will be removed next week ahead of a grand relaunch event on September 24, where visitors will get the chance to look around the building and enjoy free refreshments.

Mr Wilson added: “Mary’s Place will remain as a charity under the management of the Melton Mowbray Team Parish.

“It will continue to provide comfortable spaces for businesses, groups, counsellors and clubs to meet at competitive rates, as well as continuing to house the parish office.

“Of course, our excellent café will still provide drinks, refreshments and delicious snacks and meals and will still provide an excellent catering service for events both in Mary’s Place and St Mary’s Church.”