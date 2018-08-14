Plans for 82 new homes on site of former Vale of Belvoir cheese factory

Controversial plans to build up to 82 homes on the site of a former cheese factory at Harby will be considered by Melton councillors on Thursday evening.

Nigel Griffiths, of First Provincial Properties, has applied to carry out the development on the old Millway Foods land on Colston Lane.

Proposals have been amended from an original submission which provided for a residential development of up to 31 homes and 10,000 sq ft of workshop employment space, but the latter is no longer part of the plans.

Clawson, Hose and Harby parish councillors have objected to the outline scheme and 40 residents have also formally opposed it.

Some of the reasons given are that part of the site is in open countryside and that it would go beyond the suggested housing provision in the local neighbourhood plan.

Officers will recommend members of the planning committee refuse the plan.

A report to be debated at the meeting points out that a maximum of 53 properties are suggested for the site in the neighbourhood plan and this would far exceed it.