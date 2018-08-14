Pets At Home Melton store helps raise £50k for Alzheimer’s charity

Pets at Home in Melton has helped raise more than £50,000 for Alzheimer’s Society.

The company has partnered with the UK’s leading dementia charity to improve the in-store experience for customers living with the illness.

Over the course of Dementia Action Week in May, staff and customers in Melton and across the country raised more than £50,000 for Alzheimer’s Society, through sales of pin badges, ‘round to a pound’ and activities including bake sales.

The money raised will be used towards supporting the work of Alzheimer’s Society to provide information and support, fund research, campaign to improve care and create lasting change for people affected by dementia in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Store manager Wayne Thomson said: “The team and I in Melton would like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers for their support with the campaign and their generous donations towards Alzheimer’s Society.

“Following the Dementia Friends training, our team will be more confident in assisting customers exhibiting behaviours commonly associated with the condition.”