Person dies on railway line near Asfordby

Latest news EMN-220216-160452001

Officers closed Station Lane, between Kirby Bellars and Asfordby, earlier and train services running through Melton Mowbray were suspended.

And a British Transport Police spokeswoman has just told the Melton Times: “We were called to the line near Asfordby in Leicestershire just after 8am this morning (Friday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”