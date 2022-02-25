Person dies on railway line near Asfordby
A person has sadly died on the railway line near Asfordby this morning (Friday), police have now confirmed.
Officers closed Station Lane, between Kirby Bellars and Asfordby, earlier and train services running through Melton Mowbray were suspended.
And a British Transport Police spokeswoman has just told the Melton Times: “We were called to the line near Asfordby in Leicestershire just after 8am this morning (Friday) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
Rail passengers have been advised that trains will be running to schedule again shortly after buses were earlier provided for journeys through the Melton and Oakham stations.