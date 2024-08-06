New fitness facilities will be opened at Melton's leisure centres

Residents will get their first chance to try out Melton Mowbray’s new £1.73million leisure facilities at a special open day later this month.

All activities will be free on the day at the newly refurbished Waterfield Leisure Centre and Melton Sports Village (MSV) between 9am and 1pm on Saturday August 17.

Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, will be joined by 2024 Olympic Games Team GB sprinter, Richard Kilty, who is a member of the 4X100m relay team competing this week in Paris, in cutting ribbons at both venues.

Richard is on the Sporting Champions scheme operated by Everyone Active, the contractor for both leisure centres on behalf of Melton Borough Council.

He will be meeting and greeting members of the public throughout the morning as well as setting markers in gym challenges at Waterfield Leisure Centre for the public to compete against.

Council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “This is an opportunity for residents to try out the new facilities for themselves and see what is now available at the centres.

“Our partners at Everyone Active have done an outstanding job upgrading and modernising the leisure centre and facilities for our residents, making sure they are not only enhanced but protected over the next 10 years.

"Multiple new facilities have been developed at Melton Sports Village as part of this refurbishment, including the soft play and the health hub; as well as the redesign of the gym at Waterfield.”

The extensive refurbishment has included extending and enhancing the gym facilities and group cycling studio at Waterfield and installing brand new equipment throughout.

The sports hall at MSV has now been divided in half, with a brand new soft play area created and a reduced area for sports activities in the other half.

As well as the new group fitness studio, MSV also now has a health hub.

Changing areas and reception suites have been revamped across both sites.

Alongside this, multiple improvements have been made to the sites to boost energy efficiency, such as investing in new pool covers at Waterfield, with the installation of solar panels to come.

On the open day, there will be an inflatable session in the swimming pool at noon, with places allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Free soft play sessions will take place at MSV at 9am, 10.30am and noon, while in the brand-new studio, Les Mills master instructor Paulina Skladanowska will lead two free group exercise classes, alongside site instructors.

These are BODYPUMP from 9am to 9.45am and BODYSTEP from 10am to 10.45am.

All activities at both centres on the day will need to be pre-booked via the Everyone Active app, website or in one of the centres.

Lloyd Barraclough, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We are so excited to host this open day and believe the huge programme of free activities will prove big attractions for the local community.

“We cannot wait to welcome local people to the centres to showcase the amazing upgrades that have taken place, providing state-of-the-art facilities that will serve the local community now and for many years to come.”

Click HERE to see full details of the refurbishments.