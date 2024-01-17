Residents of the Melton borough will get their first chance on Monday to see plans to revitalise the town’s two leisure centres.

The main pool at Waterfield Leisure Centre (left) and an aerial view of Melton Sports Village (Mark@AerialView360)

Melton Borough Council is to invest £1.75million into Waterfield Leisure Centre and Melton Sports Village (MSV).

Among the proposed changes are the updating and modernisation of toilets, showers, changing facilities, signage and branding, and reception areas at both sites, as well as features to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will be a new multi-level fitness suite at Waterfield, on Dalby Road, as well as enhancements to the learner pool and an overhaul of health suite.

A brand new soft-play facility with cafe is to be installed at MSV with a two-court sports hall remaining alongside.

And the sports village is also to get a new studio for group exercise classes a multi-purpose room to host well-being and community-based activities.

The council is seeking feedback from residents and is holding two drop-in sessions at its Parkside offices on Monday, from noon to 2pm and then from 4pm to 6pm. Detailed plans will be on display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Representatives from the council and its leisure contractors, SLM (Everyone Active), which has just its contract extended by another 10 years, will be on hand to answer questions.

Borough council leader, Councillor Pip Allnatt, said: “Leisure facilities are an important part of our community and the plans that have been developed will see vital upgrades take place at the sites alongside new additions to the leisure facilities being installed.

“I am just so relieved that we have been able to prevent our centres from closing altogether, deal with current problems, and protect our support for the schools in our Borough to deliver their curriculum.

"I encourage anyone who is interested in the future of the leisure provision or who wants to know more to pop down and speak to us and our partners at Everyone Active about it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Simon Fearn, Everyone Active’s regional contract manager, said: “This is an extremely exciting time for leisure in Melton and we are really looking forward to showcasing the redevelopment of Melton Sports Village and Waterfield Leisure Centre.