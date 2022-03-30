Your chance to win a microlight flight over Melton
A raffle has been launched to give the winner the chance to fly over Melton.
The person whose ticket is drawn out will be a passenger in a microlight aircraft piloted by local fundraiser Claire Lomas.
Claire qualified as a pilot in January and she wants to share her thrill of being able to fly with all proceeds going to support Great Dalby Primary School.
Claire told the Melton Times: “The flight will be in the summer or autumn this year and the winner and I will choose a date.
“The flight will be filmed and, if possible, we will fly over their house.”
The raffle will be drawn on May 6, which corresponds to the date 15 years ago when Claire was left paralysed from the chest down in a horse riding accident. Go to https://www.claireschallenge.co.uk to buy a £1 raffle ticket.