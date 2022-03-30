Your chance to win a microlight flight over Melton

Claire Lomas flying a microlight aircraft - she has launched a raffle with the prize to accompany her on a flight over Melton EMN-220330-110115001

The person whose ticket is drawn out will be a passenger in a microlight aircraft piloted by local fundraiser Claire Lomas.

Claire qualified as a pilot in January and she wants to share her thrill of being able to fly with all proceeds going to support Great Dalby Primary School.

Claire told the Melton Times: “The flight will be in the summer or autumn this year and the winner and I will choose a date.

Claire Lomas in a microlight aircraft - she became a qualified pilot in January EMN-220330-110105001

“The flight will be filmed and, if possible, we will fly over their house.”