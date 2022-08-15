Your chance to fly a model aircraft at Melton club's open day

One of the model aircraft on display at a previous Melton Model Club open day

Melton and District Model Club is staging the event at its Crossfield Drive site opposite the Tesco store, from 10am to 4pm.

The club, which was formed in 1965, will be focussing this open day on its RC flying activities, with static displays of large model aircraft from all eras, including First World War bi-planes, Second World War fighters and bombers and even some modern jet aircraft.

People who may be interested in taking up the hobby will also be able to pilot a model aircraft, accompanied by one of the club’s experienced members, using a dual control or ‘buddy box’ system to avoid any embarrassing crashes.

If that seems too daunting,there will also be the opportunity to try out one of the clubs RC flight simulators in the clubhouse before stepping out onto the field to try the real thing.

Club chair, Chris Savidge, said: "Unfortunately the area of the site limits the size of aircraft that we can put into the air for safety reasons.

"However, members have a wide range of models that are suited to flying in more confined areas and we aim to have as many model aircraft as we can in the air on the day.”

Members will also be on hand to provide advice on all types of RC activities, from model selection, motors and engines and anything related to transmitter and receivers, and they will also explain the current requirements to be observed when flying drones around public spaces and the need for CAA registration for models above 250g.

The club will also be running it’s four-lane 105ft slot car competition circuit for youngsters to enjoy a racing experience, and a tombola stall will be operated with a wide range of prizes.

Throughout the day there will also be a full program of flying displays although as Chris noted: