Members of the first ever 4th Melton Mowbray Squirrel Drey

The Drey has been set up by members of the Melton Mowbray Scout District.

The Squirrels are the newest and youngest section of the Scout movement, for youngsters aged four to six, and they wear red sweatshirts.

The 4th Melton Mowbray Squirrel Drey meets on a Tuesday at the 4th Melton Mowbray Scout Hut and is run by Squirrel Leaders, Rebecca Watts, Tom Hazeldine and Rebecca Sells.

The town Scout group now has eight sections running for children aged from four up to to 18-years-old and they are always looking for more volunteers to keep the sections running each week.