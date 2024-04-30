“Thank you to everyone that came and supported it and well done to all the awardees today.”

Melton Round Table leads the St George's Day Parade from Thorpe End

Heavy rain overnight and flooding in the area led to the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic being abandoned but the scout leaders who organise the parade were keen for it still to go ahead.

Participants gathered in the car park of he Arla Melton Mowbray Creamery on Thorpe End just before 1pm before beginning their march down Sherrard Street in front of a crowd of supporters.

They were led by St George, himself on Melton Mowbray Round Table’s vehicle, which was converted from the Santa’s sleigh which tours the town at Christmas.

The St George's Day Parade heads along Sherrard Street towards Market Place in Melton Mowbray on Sunday

The Round Table’s float boomed out stirring tunes to celebrate the patron’s saint’s day with the Melton District Explorers following them through Market Place and Leicester Street.

Youngsters from the Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts from all the five local groups, including Long Clawson, Old Dalby, Waltham, 4th Melton and 36th Melton also took part.

The parade headed to St Mary’s Church where the traditional service of celebration was held and awards presented.

The party reformed around 2.30pm and headed back around Leicester Street and then through the Market Place to finish in Nottingham Street.

Scout groups prepare to march in the St George's Day Parade on a chilly afternoon in Melton Mowbray

Melton Mowbray and District Scouts posted on their Facebook page: “What a day and so proud of you all. Despite the weather changing plans, we still had a parade and service. 254 young members there today .