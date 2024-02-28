Members of The Prince's Trust team who have been sprucing up the sensory garden at Gretton Court retirement complex

The project involves The Prince’s Trust and is part of a 12-week course aimed at improving their confidence, team work and communication skills to help get them get back into employment or education.

The team has been working hard in the sensory garden at Gretton Court, off Leicester Road, refurbishing seats and tending to planted areas.

They have enjoyed interacting with residents and members of the Friends of Gretton Court group.

Young people working on seating at Gretton Court retirement complex in Melton

Allen Thwaites, who is chair of the Friends, as well as being a Melton borough councillor, thanked the young people for their efforts and for raising money towards the project.

He said: “The team has renovated the furniture in the sensory garden, which is located at the Extra Care residence and open for all to use.

“Over the week the team has made a fantastic change to the garden and we are very grateful for their hard work.

“Their enthusiasm and team work was exceptional and we wish them the very best in which ever careers they choose after the course.”

Young people work on seating at Gretton Court retirement complex

The Prince’s Trust’s team leader said they were honoured to have the opportunity to assist the residents at Gretton Court in helping to create a more refreshed outdoor space and enjoyed interacting with them.