Cormac Boylan pictured with rock superstar, Rod Stewart, at The Ritz, in London

Cormac Boylan, who has become well known in the area for buying Rolls Royce and Bentley cars in his early 20s, met the singing icon on a visit to The Ritz in glitzy Mayfair.

Rod was at a party there with wife Penny Lancaster and footballing pal, Kenny Dalglish.

Cormac, who was wearing a striking black and red suit with hearts on, said: “I could see Rod Stewart sitting on the table next to me and my phone rang so I went into the hotel’s grand entrance to take the call.

"As I finished my call, Rod and his wife were coming out.

"Rod approached me and asked me where I bought my suit from as he was very impressed by it.

“We had a chat for about 10 minutes after the party.

“I asked him for a picture and he obliged but said only if I told him where my suit came from so I did.

"I had a picture with Rod which Penny took on my phone and she then asked if I could take one of them together with their family.”

Cormac, a local radio DJ and motoring journalist said Rod also talked about their shared loved for classic cars – his Rolls-Royce Phantom was parked outside the hotel.

The Melton man enjoyed spending the weekend at another iconic London hotel, The Savoy, in The Strand.