Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Rupert Matthews pictured at the Pathfinder 5-day intensive driving course for young drivers at Prestwold Driving Centre

A driving course funded by Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews, has enabled 26 young drivers to learn key driving skills before they take to the road for real.

The Pathfinder five-day intensive driving course was for young drivers aged 15 to 17, at Prestwold Driving Centre.

Students received hands-on driving experience, including manoeuvring, overtaking, braking and speed awareness, with their parent or guardian.

In addition to driving a vehicle, they are also given the opportunity to drive a simulator provided by the University of London which tracks eye movement and driving behaviour throughout a variety of driving scenarios.

Leicestershire Police's Roads Policing Team was also on hand to highlight safety messages around driving and real-life consequences of dangerous driving.

Mr Matthews said: "If we can teach people safety skills before they take to the road for real, I firmly believe we will reduce the number of young people involved in serious collisions.”