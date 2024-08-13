Young drivers learn new skills before taking to the road
The Pathfinder five-day intensive driving course was for young drivers aged 15 to 17, at Prestwold Driving Centre.
Students received hands-on driving experience, including manoeuvring, overtaking, braking and speed awareness, with their parent or guardian.
In addition to driving a vehicle, they are also given the opportunity to drive a simulator provided by the University of London which tracks eye movement and driving behaviour throughout a variety of driving scenarios.
Leicestershire Police's Roads Policing Team was also on hand to highlight safety messages around driving and real-life consequences of dangerous driving.
Mr Matthews said: "If we can teach people safety skills before they take to the road for real, I firmly believe we will reduce the number of young people involved in serious collisions.”