Young cast prepare to perform Bugsy Malone at Melton Theatre

Rehearsals for the Melton Bugsy Malone musical

The show, which us on from October 18 to 22, was originally scheduled to run at Leicester’s Haymarket Theatre in 2020.

When public gatherings were banned due to coronavirus and the theatre closed, cast members, who are aged from eight to 18, continued to work on the production online via Zoom calls before eventually resuming face-to-face rehearsals last year.

They had hoped to perform the show at The Curve in Leicester only to find that the theatre was running its own version of Bugsy Malone at the same time.

So the production has now been switched to Melton Theatre, with Nick Cox as director and Bethany Jones as choreographer.

Nikki Strickland, a trustee of Leicester Theatre Group, which is putting on the show, told the Melton Times: “We are determined to do the show at Melton.

"The kids have worked their socks off and remained dedicated to putting on a fantastic show.

“We would love people to come and watch.”

The pandemic has impacted the theatre group, despite it receiving vital support from the Cultural Recovery Fund, which helped it continue.

They are hoping ticket sales will be good at Melton to help them get back on their feet.

“The knock-on losses have been hugely financial ones, with a loss of 65 of our original cast, increased costs due to the extended rehearsal period and limited ticket sales due to being in half-term,” added Nikki.

Bugsy Malone is a musical comedy based on the hit 1976 film starring Scott Baio and Jodi Foster.

Two gangs square up in the 1920s with Dandy Dan’s up against Fat Sam’s bumbling buffoons and is ideal for a family audience.

The theatre group, which has been running for 10 years, is holding a fundraising raffle and are on the hunt for any support Leicestershire people and businesses can provide.

Email [email protected] if you would like to donate funds.