Wymondham by-election result for Melton Borough Council

By Nick Rennie
Published 27th May 2024, 10:55 BST
A new councillor has been elected to Melton Borough Council.

Conservative candidate, David Joseph Chubb, won Thursday’s by-election in Wymondham ward with 233 votes.

He polled more votes than Independent candidate, Samantha Seaward, who got 122.

Turnout for the by-election was only 27.4 per cent.

Councillor Chubb succeeds fellow Tory, Malise Graham, who served 37 years on the authority and was a former leader and Mayor of Melton.

The Wymondham ward also covers the villages of Wyfordby, Saxby, Freeby, Sewstern, Sproxton, Coston, Garthorpe, Edmonthorpe and Stapleford.

