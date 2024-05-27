Wymondham by-election result for Melton Borough Council
A new councillor has been elected to Melton Borough Council.
Conservative candidate, David Joseph Chubb, won Thursday’s by-election in Wymondham ward with 233 votes.
He polled more votes than Independent candidate, Samantha Seaward, who got 122.
Turnout for the by-election was only 27.4 per cent.
Councillor Chubb succeeds fellow Tory, Malise Graham, who served 37 years on the authority and was a former leader and Mayor of Melton.
The Wymondham ward also covers the villages of Wyfordby, Saxby, Freeby, Sewstern, Sproxton, Coston, Garthorpe, Edmonthorpe and Stapleford.