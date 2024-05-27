Wymondham by-election result for Melton Borough Council

A new councillor has been elected to Melton Borough Council.

Conservative candidate, David Joseph Chubb, won Thursday’s by-election in Wymondham ward with 233 votes.

He polled more votes than Independent candidate, Samantha Seaward, who got 122.

Turnout for the by-election was only 27.4 per cent.

Councillor Chubb succeeds fellow Tory, Malise Graham, who served 37 years on the authority and was a former leader and Mayor of Melton.