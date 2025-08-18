A competitor taking part in the log lift challenge at Power in the Park

A stunning world record deadlift was the highlight of an action-packed Power in the Park event at Melton Mowbray at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the area’s strongest men and women – both able-bodied and disabled – competed against each other in a series of eye-popping challenges on the playing fields at Long Field Spencer Academy.

And a large crowd cheered on Scott Lansdowne as he completed the biggest ever deadlift – where a barbell is lifted from the ground to standing position – by someone aged over 50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott raised an amazing 425kg, or 67 stones, which is the equivalent weight of a horse or a polar bear.

The strain says it all with the 20kg torch hold

In doing so, the former heavyweight boxer beat the previous record of 420kg set by Mark Felix, a former World’s Strongest Man competitor.

Scott (53) told the Melton Times: “The crowd went absolutely crazy when I lifted it.

"It is an iconic lift for a strongman and it was a huge amount of weight on that bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was an incredible day and it is still sinking in that I did it.”

Scott Lansdowne, pictured before setting a new world record deadlift

Scott, of Goadby Marwood, trained hard for the challenge, lifting weights, doing power sessions on the bike, eating a strict diet and doing some hypnosis beforehand.

It was adjudicated on that day by fellow strongman Matt Diamond, who signalled that he was happy that Scott was in control of the bar and was not wobbling as he raised the bar.

"I had to sacrifice time with my family to do this with the training,” added Scott.

"But I am excited about deadlifts and I think I can go higher.”