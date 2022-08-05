World glory for Scalford tug of war team members

The Great Britain team in action at the World Games in Alabama

The Lincoln Tug of War Team were part of the Great Britain team which competed at the event, at Birmingham, Alabama, in the United States.

Members helped win the gold medal in the mixed weight class in a GB team made up of four men and four women, defeating Germany in the final.

The Scalford-based team also had representatives in the GB squad which took silver in the men’s 640kg competition, losing to Switzerland in the final.

The Great Britain team celebrate success at the World Games in Alabama

The World Games is a multi-sport event held every four years for IOC recognised sports which aren't yet part of the full Olympic programme.