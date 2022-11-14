World Cup fever starts early at Melton nurseries
Young children at two Melton nurseries have been getting into the World Cup spirit after being gifted 25 new mini footballs.
Boys and girls who attend Little Rascals Day Nurseries have been enjoying a kickabout ahead of Sunday’s big kick-off in Qatar, with England in action on Monday against Iran.
The balls were donated by Barratt Homes North Midlands, which is building the nearby King’s Meadow development.
Stevie Townend, nursery manager at Little Rascals Day Nurseries, said: “It is great that Barratt Homes is encouraging children to become active in their play.
"The children have been able to use the footballs to develop catching, throwing and kicking skills together.
"They have loved working together to create games using the footballs.”
Mark Cotes, the company’s managing director, said: “We hope the children at Little Rascals Day Nurseries will enjoy using the footballs throughout the World Cup and continue to show an interest in sport.”