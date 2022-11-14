Youngsters at Melton's Little Rascals Day Nurseries enjoy playing with their new mini footballs donated by Barratts

Boys and girls who attend Little Rascals Day Nurseries have been enjoying a kickabout ahead of Sunday’s big kick-off in Qatar, with England in action on Monday against Iran.

The balls were donated by Barratt Homes North Midlands, which is building the nearby King’s Meadow development.

Stevie Townend, nursery manager at Little Rascals Day Nurseries, said: “It is great that Barratt Homes is encouraging children to become active in their play.

Youngsters at Melton's Little Rascals Day Nurseries enjoy playing with their new mini footballs donated by Barratts

"The children have been able to use the footballs to develop catching, throwing and kicking skills together.

"They have loved working together to create games using the footballs.”