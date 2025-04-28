The late Alan Hemborough pictured in August 2021 toasting Leicester City's Wembley victory in the Community Shield

Workmates of a former Melton man who died suddenly last year are preparing to do a charity 50km walk in his memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan Hemborough was a student at the town’s King Edward VII School and many local people will know him from his years working at Petfoods and Asfordby Storage.

He sadly died in May last year aged 65 after suffering a heart attack while on holiday in Bucharest, Romania.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan worked latterly at Grantham-based Specialist Engineering Plastics (SEP) and he had been looking forward to retiring.

In tribute to Alan, 10 former colleagues are to trek from the company’s base at Earlesfield Business Park to his beloved Leicester City Football Club on Friday, May 23.

“Knowing and spending time with Alan will always stay with me,” said Dave Ball, who is organising the walk.

“He was the most friendly person anyone could wish to know. He would always be there to talk and laugh with.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations, SEP’s parent firm Vink UK has pledged to raise £50,000 through 50 charity events this year.

The Grantham team’s walk is one of the key fundraising efforts and will support the British Heart Foundation.

Colleagues have been training after work and at weekends, using a shared chat group to motivate each other.

“Everyone is so keen and ready for the walk, to remember Alan and raise money for such a wonderful charity,” added Dave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have so many people in all areas of the company willing to help in any way if unable to participate in the walk.”

Alan’s colleagues also hope to raise awareness of undiagnosed heart conditions through the event.

Ben Senior, operational improvement manager at parent company Vink Holdings, said: “Alan’s sudden passing came as a huge shock to everyone.

“He was in good health, reliable, and looking forward to retiring at the end of the year. Known for his kind and caring nature, Alan was a supportive colleague – always full of life, positivity, and a pleasure to be around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Outside of work, Alan was a devoted family man and a loving husband. He had a passion for travel and was famously organised when it came to planning holidays with his wife.”

He lived in Grantham, having moved to the town from Melton Mowbray with wife Patricia.

Born in Hexham, he later moved to Peterlee, which was also where Patricia was born.

However, the couple didn’t know each other until meeting by chance in Melton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was close to all of Patricia’s children and grandchildren.

Patricia said: "I can’t believe that anybody could say a wrong word about him – everybody loved him.

“Everybody called him ‘our Alan’.

“He was a quiet man, but he wasn't shy. He was outgoing, and he lived and breathed for his football.

“He loved his football – I think he would have changed our wedding day to go to a football match."

Go to www.justgiving.com/page/sep50kmwalk to pledge money to the sponsored walk in memory of Alan.