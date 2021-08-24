Work to start on £7.5M upgrade of Melton water pipe system

A Severn Trent sign erected during recent water pipe upgrades around Melton EMN-210824-165221001

Severn Trent is investing £7.5million in the programme - starting in Burton Lazars - and the company say customers will get ‘a modern and reliable supply for many years to come’ when the works are all finished in October this year.

Work teams will replace 15km of ageing pipes with brand-new ones to help prevent the issues which have plagued householders.

Motorists are warned that temporary traffic lights will be in place at various locations and from September 6 a road closure will be in place on Cross Lane, Burton Lazars, at the junction with Melton Road, for 12 days. Diversions will be signposted.

Helen Purdy, from Severn Trent, said: “We want to make sure customers in the Melton Mowbray area have a modern and reliable water supply for years to come.

“That’s why we’re investing around £7million in the area, to replace 15 kilometres of ageing pipes with brand new ones.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption and we’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience as we get this essential work done.”

Helen added: “During our site investigations earlier this year, we came across some fascinating discoveries.

“Along the stretch of pipes we’re upgrading, we found several Great Crested Newt habitats and areas of archaeological interest going back to the iron age.

“These discoveries meant that we had to do further exploration and work closely with Historic England, Natural England and the local authority to find an alternative route for the work, that wouldn’t affect these sensitive areas.”