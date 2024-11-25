Leicestershire Foxes star Rishi Patel pictured during the Vitality T20 Blast North Group match against Derbyshire Falcons at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, on 6 July 2024.

The Melton Times is offering cricket fans a chance to win a club membership for Leicestershire County Cricket Club to attend every match next summer for free.

You will get a chance to see England stars, such as spinner Rehan Ahmed and fast bowler Josh Hull, turning out for the county in games at the Uptonsteel County Ground, on Grace Road.

There will also be plenty of talent on show from opposing teams from across the world as well as England.

Your membership also gains you entry to cheer on the women’s team, which includes stars such as batter Rebecca Brooker and bowler Rosie Pearson, and upcoming talents in the academy squad.

Leicestershire players celebrate victory at the end of the Metro Bank 1 Day Cup match between Leicestershire Foxes and Glamorgan County Cricket Club at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester, United Kingdom on 11 August 2024.

It’s a great time to be following Leicestershire CCC after another successful season last summer following victory in the Metro Bank One Day Cup final in 2023.

With homegrown heroes and international icons aplenty, Leicestershire County Cricket Club are set for another trophy-winning season in 2025.

And if you want to cheer every run and every wicket for the Foxes next summer, here’s your chance in our competition.

We’re giving away TWO club memberships, which will grant you access to every home match at the Uptonsteel County Ground for Leicestershire men, women and academy for the 2025 season.

To enter stand a chance of winning, simply answer this question: Which batter scored a century in Leicestershire’s Metro Bank One Day Cup final victory over Hampshire in 2023?

Email your answer to [email protected] by 4pm on Thursday November 28 and please include your full name, address and a contact telephone/mobile number.