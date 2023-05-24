Competitors in the Tough Mudder, which is returning to Belvoir Castle next month

Tough Mudder takes place next month with muddy courses ranging from a gruelling 12-hour challenge to a One-Mile Lidl Mudder Adventure for children.

Everyone will be competing in teams to clamber their way over a number of difficult obstacles in a bid to get a coveted finisher headband.

The adult course sees the return of the Slidin’ Dirty, where the eight by 20-metre long slide will guarantee a spectacular splash in the water.

Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder, which organises events throughout the UK, said: “It brings me great joy to know that Tough Mudder is returning to the midlands and that we’re bringing Europe's toughest along too.

"It's always been a course that tests even the most determined characters so I can't wait to hear and see the unbelievable stories that this year's event will surely produce.”

There are limited tickets available across a variety of distances, 5K, 10K or 15K.

The 5K is stacked with 13 tough obstacles while the 10K has 20.

Organisers say the 15K is not for the faint-hearted, with 30 obstacles across a gruelling course.

Europe's Toughest Mudder takes place through the night over 12 hours and requires extensive teamwork throughout.

The children’s one-miler has classic obstacles over a fun muddy course.

