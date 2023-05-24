News you can trust since 1859
Will you take on the Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle ?

Competitors are being sought for what is being billed as ‘the ultimate test of endurance’ in the grounds of Belvoir Castle.
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th May 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:08 BST
Competitors in the Tough Mudder, which is returning to Belvoir Castle next monthCompetitors in the Tough Mudder, which is returning to Belvoir Castle next month
Competitors in the Tough Mudder, which is returning to Belvoir Castle next month

Tough Mudder takes place next month with muddy courses ranging from a gruelling 12-hour challenge to a One-Mile Lidl Mudder Adventure for children.

Everyone will be competing in teams to clamber their way over a number of difficult obstacles in a bid to get a coveted finisher headband.

The adult course sees the return of the Slidin’ Dirty, where the eight by 20-metre long slide will guarantee a spectacular splash in the water.

Matthew Brooke, managing director of Tough Mudder, which organises events throughout the UK, said: “It brings me great joy to know that Tough Mudder is returning to the midlands and that we’re bringing Europe's toughest along too.

"It's always been a course that tests even the most determined characters so I can't wait to hear and see the unbelievable stories that this year's event will surely produce.”

There are limited tickets available across a variety of distances, 5K, 10K or 15K.

The 5K is stacked with 13 tough obstacles while the 10K has 20.

Organisers say the 15K is not for the faint-hearted, with 30 obstacles across a gruelling course.

Europe's Toughest Mudder takes place through the night over 12 hours and requires extensive teamwork throughout.

The children’s one-miler has classic obstacles over a fun muddy course.

Click HERE for more details and to enter the Tough Mudder at Belvoir Castle, which is on the weekend of June 24 and 25.

