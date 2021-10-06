Who will ‘conker’ all at Long Clawson ?

The Long Clawson Conker Championships back in 2018 EMN-210610-155713001

This will be the 37th annual conker competition held in the village and is now run by husband and wife Lloyd and Amy Willett, who took it over two years ago when it was under threat of being cancelled.

“We wanted to keep the tradition going for our own kids,” said Amy, “so with our trusty Conker crew we managed to pull it off in just three weeks. Last year it was postponed due to covid so we vowed this year would be bigger and better than ever.”

It is being held on the Pingle, next to the village pub, The Crown and Plough. They supply all refreshments including stone baked pizzas and fish and chips.

There will be stalls and fundraising games and a raffle.

Registration is from 12pm on Saturday at the Pingle. The competition starts at 1.30pm.

The mayor and mayoress of Melton will be opening the competition and Prince Conker, Robin Bailey, will be one of the judges.

It’s £5 entry for adults and £2 for under 14s. It’s a winner stays on format to see who is crowned King or Queen Conker on the day. A trophy and champagne is first prize for adults. A trophy and a box of chocolates for the juniors. Runners up also receive a trophy to take home.