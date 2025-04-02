Tracey Dene Powell and Brian Maunders who have collaborated on a new children's book

A Whissendine author has published her second children’s book hoping to inspire youngsters to travel and experience different cultures.

Tracey Dene Powell has collaborated with Rutland artist, Brian Maunders, on the new release, 'Mr Penny's World Of Wonder'.

A young boy, Joshua, is transported to India by a magic rickshaw to discover tigers, elephants, the Taj Mahal and much more.

Tracey said: “With this latest book my aim is to encourage children to explore different cultures and countries and I have chosen the beautiful country of India as this first adventure.

“If I can inspire children to develop a passion for traveling, then it will not only expand their knowledge about the world but also nurture empathy, understanding, compassion and ignite a sense of wonder.”

It features Brian’s striking illustrations throughout.

"Brian's paintings have sold worldwide and his work has won several awards. I feel very privileged to have worked alongside such a distinguished artist,” Tracey added.

Tracey's first book, 'Oncar's Adventure At Rutland Water', was released in 2023 and became a huge success, not only as an audio soundtrack and physical book, but also as an educational tool that is still being used in schools today.

Through kind sponsorship, more than 1,000 free copies of this book were delivered to every primary school in Rutland, Stamford, Melton Mowbray and surrounding villages in the Leicestershire area.The new book is available in local bookshops and will also be available on Amazon from April 5. Special `signed' copies will be available in local shops and upon request – go to www.traceydenepowell.com to see Tracey’s website.