A mud-spattered Ben Marsh wins the Junior CiCLE Classic in Melton last year PHOTO BRITISH CYCLING

The Women’s and Junior Men’s CiCLE Classics start and finish in the town centre after competitors have battled it out over a gruelling 105km course.

The junior event gets underway at 9.30am with the finish expected in Sherrard Street around noon and the women’s race begins at 2pm with the race for the line anticipated about 4.30pm.

The building of the North East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road means the route has had to be slightly tweaked this year.

Race director Colin Clews said: “We have had some issues this year as the new Distributor Road has meant the loss of the final off-road section of Sawgate Lane after the first passage through Melton.

"We are therefore grateful to Stapleford Estate for allowing these earlier races to add in the longer off-road section through the beautiful park land as the new final challenge for competitors in all our races this year.”

Leicestershire County Council say Thorpe Road will be open again before race day to ensure there is no traffic gridlock with road closures needed in town for the cycling events.

Organisers have outlined the best places to watch the races throughout the day – they predict that for the enthusiastic spectator they will be possibly the most spectator-friendly races to ever watch.

Many supporters will head for Somerby for the first passage of the race there and there will be a party atmosphere as usual at Owston.

Spectarors can enjoy a more relaxed view of the race from the Stag and Hounds pub at Burrough-on-the-Hill over Sunday lunch or just a drink.

Other viewing hotspots are the top of Cold Overton hill for the second Queen/King of the Hills climb and ‘Somerberg’ (Bruce’s Lane).

The entry or exit of the penultimate rough sector of the race at Stapleford Park should be spectacular.

And for many it will be a stroll down to Melton town centre to see the finishes of the races.

The women will contest a ‘Pork Pie’ sprint award, with a special pie donated by Dickinson and Morris’ Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe.

Organisers say: “Please allow plenty of time to get from one point to another and be prepared to encounter the road closures which will apply as soon as the race approaches and will apply until the last of the ‘effective’ race passes.

“Also please remember to park your cars well off the road, especially if parking on any of the many narrow roads that the race uses, particularly around Owston and Burrough-on-the-Hill.

"If viewing at Owston, please use the identified car parks and always obey any instructions from race marshals.”

The International Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic, which has been held since 2005 for some of the world’s best male cyclists between Oakham and Melton, takes place on Sunday April 28.