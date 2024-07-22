The Hambo Throwdown is taking place in Melton Mowbray

Active wheelchair-users are invited to take part in a unique new fitness event in Melton Mowbray next month.

The inaugural Hambo Throwdown is being billed as the first all-wheelchair-user functional fitness event in the UK.

The Matt Hampson Foundation, based at Burrough-on -the-Hill is organising the event to give active wheelchair users a space to satisfy their demand for competition within an inclusive, specifically-adapted fitness competition.

As an inclusive event, it will also bring together leading athletes in para-sport alongside first-time competitors.

It is being hosted at Panic Gym, which is on Pate Road, on Saturday August 10 – the event is also open to spectators, with food and refreshments available, a DJ playing music and the chance to support high quality para-sport.

There are four seated divisions in the competition – with hip function, without hip function, without core function and quadriplegic.

Email [email protected] for further details about the Hambo Throwdown.