The chair of the former Melton Flooding Task Force says the town has become complacent about the flood threat since dams were built.

The rising river level under the bridge on Leicester Road, Melton (left) and the swollen Thorpe Brook on Saxby Road in the town this week

Dr Matthew O’Callaghan was speaking as the Melton area has seen roads submerged and and properties flooded this week from the heavy rain blown in by Storm Henk.

Major routes in and out of the town, including Saxby Road, Nottingham Road and Leicester Road were rendered impassable yesterday and scores of surrounding villages have also been flooded after rivers and brooks burst their banks.

Dr O’Callaghan, who led the task force in 1999 before it was wound down shortly afterwards, told the Melton Times: “Our last major flooding in the Melton area was the Christmas floods of 1998 following the Easter floods earlier that same year.

"The flood defences that we put in following these, such as the Brentingby Dam and the Thorpe Brook Scheme, have saved Melton from potentially devastating floods from the recent downpours.

"However I am surprised that we’ve dropped our guard since then.

"Apparently we no longer have flood wardens in the town and elsewhere, I no longer get texts regarding potential flood risks in the area, residents no longer know where to get sandbags from.

"And of course we’ve built new developments on land that previously had been at flooding risk, for example the Asfordby Road is now flooding during heavy downpours.

"The fields are saturated and another prolonged period of heavy rain may bring worse consequences of flooding for the borough.”

Melton Borough Council says officials have been out and about this week helping residents affected by the floods and distributing sandbags were they are needed.

Michelle Howard, director of housing and communities said: “We are aware that a number of homes across the borough have been affected by flooding and know how difficult this will be for affected residents. We are here to help.

"Residents impacted by flooding in their homes are encouraged to contact our Customer Services Team, who can offer advice and connect residents with support and assistance.

"Residents can also find information by checking our social media pages and website.

“We are in contact with a number of households and have officers out and about in affected locations today to offer advice and support.

"Whilst supplies are limited, we have replenished sandbag supplies and stores, and have redirected our street sweeper to cleanse affected areas now that flood water has started to recede.

"Free bulky waste collections are available to residents who have suffered flood damage to their homes; affected residents are asked to contact our customer services team to arrange collection.”

Ms Howard added: “This severe weather is affecting the whole of the county and whilst weather conditions are expected to improve, we will continue to monitor this and work alongside partners and district councils to respond to risk and impact for our communities.

"We know that the quick and proactive response within our local communities significantly reduced the impact for many households and our thoughts are with everybody affected by the flooding.”

A Flood Warning was issued for the River Wreake at Melton today (Wednesday) with rising levels at the Brentingby Dam gauge.