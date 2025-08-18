'We remember those who died fighting for us in the Far East'

Crowds celebrating VJ Day outside Buckingham Palace on August 15, 1945 (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

This article will be published shortly before the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, which falls on August 15, commemorating the day in 1945 when Imperial Japan surrendered in World War Two, a few months after VE Day, and so effectively ending the war ahead of the formal signing of the surrender documents on September 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In some ways, the war in the Pacific has sometimes felt a little 'forgotten' with so much focus on VE Day and the defeat of Nazi Germany in Europe, but the conflict in the Far East was every bit as important to the Allied victory, and those who served in that theatre did so in some of the most challenging physical and geographical conditions, and endured some of the fiercest and brutal fighting of the war.

Just as we rightly mark Remembrance Day every year, and earlier this year we – as a community and as a country – marked VE Day, it is also right that this week we pause to remember all those, from the UK, but also from many other nations, who fought and died for our freedom in the war in the Far East, and also to remember those who fought and returned, but were forever scarred physically or mentally by their experiences and what they had seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as remembering, commemorating those events 80 years ago, we must aways be grateful to that generation, to those who fought, and died, for our country, and those who serve in our armed forces today.

Edward Argar MP

While Remembrance Day, and events like VE Day, and VJ Day bring that gratitude into sharper focus, it should be there all year round, and we should show it in our support for our veterans.

I also want to take the opportunity to mention the amazing work done year in, year out by our local farming community, with farmers well underway with the harvest in the fields around Melton.

I recently met with some of our local farmers near Melton to talk about the state of farming, the challenges they face, and the impacts of changes to the subsidy regime, and the inheritance tax with the imposition of the 'Family Farm Tax'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the country many arable farmers have this year seen challenging stop-start progress with the harvest in the past weeks with short spells of often heavy rain, interspersed with very warm weather.

With a focus on food security, and a renewed focus on access to high quality food, British farming has never been more important.

The ever-present weather challenges, alongside the fluctuating costs of things like fertiliser, the prices paid for produce, as well as the decisions made by governments that directly impact our farmers, all combine to make things challenging for this most vital of sectors.

It is important that we express our gratitude to our farmers in a tangible way, supporting our farmers by buying British, and where we can buying local here in Melton.

I will continue to stand with our local farmers, and want to take this opportunity to say 'thank you'.