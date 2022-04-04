‘We are heartbroken by the loss of Simon’

Simon Cole, former Leicestershire Police chief constable, who was found dead at his home shortly after his retirement

Mr Cole, who was 55, died shortly after retiring from the role he had served with distinction for 12 years, leaving colleagues shocked and saddened.

In a moving statement, his widow, Jo, said: “We would like to thank everybody who has shared well wishes with us.

“Your kind words have given us comfort and support.

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of Simon.

“Our family knows we have to share this grief with so many people who knew Simon, but this must also be a private moment for us as we come to terms with what has happened.

“Simon had such a huge impact on so many people, through his many years with the police but also through charities and sports clubs. He had a huge energy for life and everything he did was about making things better for people.”

Mr Cole was a police officer for more than 30 years and there have been many tributes paid to him since his sudden passing.

Jo Cole added: “We are not sure how we will manage to come to terms with Simon not being here.

“We were planning many exciting things for his retirement.

“In the last few weeks of his job as Chief Constable, I know that he was moved by the love, support and admiration that his colleagues gave him and how kind the community were to him about what he had achieved in his career.

“We have to find strength now to live our lives without him.”

With tributes and messages of support flooding in from across the country, the force has opened a book of condolence for Mr Cole, whose body was sadly found at his home in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on the morning of Wednesday March 30.

Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has contacted the force in different ways since finding out about Simon’s death.

“Your kind words are appreciated at this most challenging time.

“I know his family are grateful for the messages of support and condolence.

“I ask all, please, to continue to respect their privacy.”

Mr Cole’s family have asked that donations are made to Care of Police Survivors (COPS) in his name in lieu of flowers.