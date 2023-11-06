News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Waterfield Leisure Centre misses out on new government funding

Melton’s Waterfield Leisure Centre has missed out on new government funding for swimming pools across England.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:08 GMT
Waterfield Leisure Centre's swimming pool at Melton MowbrayWaterfield Leisure Centre's swimming pool at Melton Mowbray
Waterfield Leisure Centre's swimming pool at Melton Mowbray

More than 100 local authorities were given a share of £20million to help keep them afloat in response to increased operating costs.

Melton Borough Council and Everyone Active – the contractor which manages Waterfield for the authority – did apply for some of the money from the Swimming Pool Support Fund.

But a spokesperson for the borough council said: "This is a very competitive scheme and, unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in the first round of funding, despite meeting the criteria.

Most Popular

"However, we have submitted another bid, in partnership with Everyone Active, for the second round of funding, which is a capital scheme.

"If successful, the funds would be used to implement a range of measures to reduce energy consumption and the carbon footprint at Waterfield Leisure Centre.

"We will be informed of the outcome of the bid early next year.”

Related topics:MeltonEnglandMelton Borough Council