Saxby Road pictured following the burst water main

The road was closed early on Saturday morning after the rupture led to heavy flooding and caused hazardous driving conditions.

A Severn Trent spokesperson told the Melton Times this afternoon (Monday): “Our teams have been working hard to fix the burst main on Saxby Road.

"Due to proximity of other services to the burst, we are waiting on colleagues from other utilities to attend the scene, at which point we will be able to complete the repair and get everything back to normal.

"Due to the location of the burst, temporary traffic management will remain in place while the repair is made, and everything is returned to normal.

"We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause.”

Leicestershire County Council Highways says it has agreed to a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order at the location.

An emergency road closure was put in place on Saxby Road, from Bishop Street up to the end of house number 125.

County Hall say the road closure will operate ‘for up to 21 days, but it is hoped that the repair will be completed within eight

days’.

“The Temporary Traffic Regulation Order has been implemented for public safety so Severn Trent Water can repair a leaking apparatus in the carriageway and the damaged road structure,” the county council states.

