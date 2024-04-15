Wassailers boost cancer charity with Long Clawson concert
A Long Clawson concert by the Belvoir Wassailers choir raised £590 for the local branch of the Macmillan Cancer Support charity.
There was a good attendance at St Regimus Church for Saturday’s show by the group, which was formed in 2002 and has raised nearly £50,000 for a range of organisations and causes.
The choir is always looking for new members - email [email protected] or call on 077778 351935 if you think you might like to join the Wassailers group.