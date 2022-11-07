Brian Linnett, owner of the former My Guy clothing store in Melton, who has passed away aged 72

Generations of shoppers visited Brian’s My Guy men’s clothing store, which was latterly on Nottingham Street after being based at Sherrard Street and the old arcade before that.

He died on October 22, aged 72, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Brian was married for 42 years to Sue, who also worked in the shop for many years, and the couple had three children and five grandchildren.

The My Guy clothing store in Melton which closed in 2018

She told the Melton Times: “It’s been quite overwhelming, the reaction since we lost Brian,

“I didn’t realise just how many people knew him and had taken him to their hearts.

“We will miss him beyond words, we were so very lucky to have him in our lives.”

Brian was born in Derby and it was his love of fashion which prompted him to open his shop in Melton when the opportunity arose.

The first advert for My Guy in the Melton Times in 1975 after the shop moved to Sherrard Street

Men’s interest in clothing was growing quickly in the late 1960s and early 1970s and he saw there was no other competition in the town at the time.

Sue said: “Brian was always aware of new trends and his customers over the years have ranged from teenagers up to 80-year-olds.

“The nice thing was he knew what a lot of the locals wanted when they came through the door.

“They would say they needed a shirt or some trousers and he already knew the size and what colour they would like.

“He had all that stored in his mind, it was quite amazing really.”

Brian met Sue when he returned to Derby to sell clothes to some of her colleagues at a garage she worked at.

They were married in 1980 and initially lived at Upper Broughton, before a brief move to Holwell and then Melton for the last seven years.

“Brian was a very big family man,” said Sue.

“He was so proud of our children, Gemma, Gina and Jack, and their partners, and always interested in our five beautiful grandchildren.

“He came alive when listening to their stories and just enjoyed being in their company.”

One of his other big passions was Derby County FC as well as following the fortunes of local football clubs.

Music was another big interest, particularly Northern Soul records.

Sue added: “Brian was also a very humble man, never taking anything or anyone for granted and very grateful to the people of Melton for accepting him and his ideas of clothing style, which gave him the confidence to continue for so many years.

“After we retired in 2018, when walking through the town, many people would ask when he was coming back as they missed My Guy so much.”

A private family funeral is being held at Loughborough Crematorium on Wednesday November 16 but friends and other mourners are welcome to attend a celebration of Brian’s life at 1.30pm that day at the Royal British Legion club, on Thorpe End.

