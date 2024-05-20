Waltham's Scottish dancers take part in a regional festival at Retford

A team from the Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group took part in a festival featuring dancers from across the east midlands.

Fourteen members were involved in the SCDS Festival at Retford, Nottinghamshire, which featured a programme of massed dances.

A solo demonstration was also performed before a dance in the evening organised by the Waltham dancers.

