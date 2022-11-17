Glen Cannel pictured after his win at Market Rasen this afternoon with trainer Laura Morgan, jockey Brian Hughes and owner Tim Radford PHOTO GRAHAM CLARK

She was quick to emphasise the high regard she holds Glen Cannel in after hailing him the ‘real deal’ following his victory in the Pertemps Network ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle at Market Rasen.

Laura is steadily building a smart team around her, of which she expects the Tim Radford-owned four-year-old to be a big part of in the future after running out an impressive winner of the extended two-and-a-half-mile contest in the hands of champion jockey Brian Hughes.

After finishing third in a bumper on his first racecourse appearance at Worcester 66 days ago, the 6-1 chance made a winning debut over hurdles when proving two and a half lengths too strong for Jacks Touch.

Following today’s race, an excited Morgan said: “I just thought there was no point in wasting time in bumpers as he is a three-mile chaser in time.

“Brian absolutely loved him but we will be mindful as he is only four.

"He said he wants a couple more runs and that will be him for the season.

"He is big and weak and takes a lot of organising.

"We won’t be in any rush to get him out again.”

Advertisement

She added: “Tim is a big supporter of the yard which is fantastic and being as small as I am you need decent people like him.

“I think he is the real deal. He could probably be one of the smartest I’ve got for the future. It is very exciting.”

Having seen his silks carried to Grade One glory by the likes of Somersby in years gone by, winning owner Radford is enjoying taking a new direction in the sport which has seen him streamline his horses in training and focus on the breeding sector of the industry.

He said: “I’ve got two with Laura and two with Ben Pauling in training.

Advertisement

"We have had a little bit of a change of emphasis as we are now producing young stock for the industry and we have got 40-odd horses at home.”

Radford, like Morgan, is confident that Glen Cannel has the potential to develop into a smart horse, however he insists he is not getting too carried away just yet.

On Glen Cannel, he added “We have had this one since he was a foal.

"We got him in Ireland and we have just taken our time with him.

Advertisement

"He has been with Laura for six months.

“He had a bumper run at Worcester where he shaped very nicely. Brian (Hughes) rang me and said he will make a lovely horse just give him a bit of time.

“He said he needed a bit further so we decided to try him here over an extended two and a half miles and bingo.