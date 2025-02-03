Waltham Country Dancers lead a dance at a Burns Supper at Melton Golf Club

Great fun was had by all when Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group strutted their stuff at Melton Mowbray Golf Club at a Burns Supper.

After the traditional meal of haggis, neeps and tatties, followed by cranachan, the Waltham dancers showed off some jigs, reels and strathspeys before inviting guests to join them for some easy dances.

Over 30 joined in and enjoyed dances including the Gay Gordons up to 11pm.

The group meets on Thursday evenings in Waltham Village Hall – call John Aitken 07770 428103.