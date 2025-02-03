Waltham dancers light up golf club's Burns Supper

By Nick Rennie
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:47 BST
Waltham Country Dancers lead a dance at a Burns Supper at Melton Golf Clubplaceholder image
Waltham Country Dancers lead a dance at a Burns Supper at Melton Golf Club
Great fun was had by all when Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group strutted their stuff at Melton Mowbray Golf Club at a Burns Supper.

After the traditional meal of haggis, neeps and tatties, followed by cranachan, the Waltham dancers showed off some jigs, reels and strathspeys before inviting guests to join them for some easy dances.

Over 30 joined in and enjoyed dances including the Gay Gordons up to 11pm.

The group meets on Thursday evenings in Waltham Village Hall – call John Aitken 07770 428103.

Related topics:Melton Mowbray Golf Club
News you can trust since 1859
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice