Waltham dancers entertain at Burns Night event

Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group entertained guests at a Burns Night celebration at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.
By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 09:34 GMT
Waltham Scottish Dancing Group lead guests in traditional dances at a Burns Night event at Melton Golf Club

After the address to the haggis at the black tie event, the toast to the lassies and their reply, as well as the supper that followed, the dancers demonstrated some jigs, reels and strathspeys and then invited others to join them for some easy dances.

The Waltham group meets on Thursday evenings in Waltham Village Hall.

Call John Aitken on 07770 428103 for further details.

