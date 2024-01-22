Waltham dancers entertain at Burns Night event
Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group entertained guests at a Burns Night celebration at Melton Mowbray Golf Club.
After the address to the haggis at the black tie event, the toast to the lassies and their reply, as well as the supper that followed, the dancers demonstrated some jigs, reels and strathspeys and then invited others to join them for some easy dances.
The Waltham group meets on Thursday evenings in Waltham Village Hall.
Call John Aitken on 07770 428103 for further details.