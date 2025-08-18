Waltham dancers enjoy two summer events

Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group dancing at the annual church summer fete at Harlaxtonplaceholder image
Members of Waltham Scottish Country Dance Group and other local dancers enjoyed a garden dance on a wonderful sunny afternoon on the lawns of the majestic Grantham House last week.

Nestled between St Wulfam’s Church and The Kings School, the National Trust property proved to be a wonderful location for dancing on its top lawn while the bottom lawn was being used by visitors for croquet, chess and relaxing.

Reels, jigs and strathspeys were danced to lively music with a couple of dances included for spectators wishing to try.

Ice creams, teas and cakes were enjoyed from the café during the interval.

And, on Saturday, some of the same dancers danced at Harlaxton at the church’s annual summer fete.

After a few dances were demonstrated, onlookers were then invited to try some simple dances before being encouraged to try regular classes at the beginning of the new season.

Call John Aitken on 07770 428103 for information on joining the Waltham group.

