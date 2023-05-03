Melton Borough Council's offices

For the first time, voters will be asked to supply photo identification before they are allowed to put a cross on a ballot paper.

Police officers will provide their usual support for the elections outside polling stations but they will not be checking IDs of voters.

The Leicestershire force say its role is to maintain a safe space for elections to take place peacefully and to investigate any reports of breaches of electoral law.

This means they will stay in close contact with the officials at polling stations managing election processes, carry out regular patrols, and engage with the public where necessary throughout the day.

Specially-trained investigators will be liaising with organisers if there are any reports or concerns raised by candidates, their agents, or members of the public.

Chief Superintendent Jonny Starbuck said: “Leicestershire Police is prepared and ready to support election day across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

"As usual, we have a robust patrol plan in place to support the day and a specially-trained team to look into any concerns by organisers, candidates or members of the public.”

Polling stations across the borough will open at 7am and close at 10pm.

Results in each of the wards will be announced on Friday following the voting counts.

We will be carrying extensive coverage of the election results on our website at www.meltontimes.co.uk and on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

