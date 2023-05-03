News you can trust since 1859
Voters prepare to go to the polls across Melton borough

Residents across the Melton borough go to the polls tomorrow (Thursday) to elect 28 councillors in 16 town and rural wards.

By Nick Rennie
Published 3rd May 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:48 BST
Melton Borough Council's officesMelton Borough Council's offices
For the first time, voters will be asked to supply photo identification before they are allowed to put a cross on a ballot paper.

Police officers will provide their usual support for the elections outside polling stations but they will not be checking IDs of voters.

The Leicestershire force say its role is to maintain a safe space for elections to take place peacefully and to investigate any reports of breaches of electoral law.

This means they will stay in close contact with the officials at polling stations managing election processes, carry out regular patrols, and engage with the public where necessary throughout the day.

Specially-trained investigators will be liaising with organisers if there are any reports or concerns raised by candidates, their agents, or members of the public.

Chief Superintendent Jonny Starbuck said: “Leicestershire Police is prepared and ready to support election day across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

"As usual, we have a robust patrol plan in place to support the day and a specially-trained team to look into any concerns by organisers, candidates or members of the public.”

Polling stations across the borough will open at 7am and close at 10pm.

Results in each of the wards will be announced on Friday following the voting counts.

We will be carrying extensive coverage of the election results on our website at www.meltontimes.co.uk and on our Twitter and Facebook pages.

Full results and reaction will be in our next issue.

