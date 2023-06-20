Melton Orchestra, who are playing at Long Clawson this weekend

Long Clawson village hall will be the venue on Saturday for a performance by Melton Orchestra, conducted by Jayne Cooper.

‘Classics for a summer evening’ starts at 7.30pm and includes a varied music playlist, including overture, English folk, Blue Tango and Symphony No. 1 by Beethoven.

Judith Rodgers, one of the organisers, said: “The audience will hear a mixture of musical styles which we are confident will provide something for everyone.”

Doors will be open from 7pm and tickets can be reserved by phoning or texting 07941 032043.

Parking is free at the car park and a bar will be set up.

***Wyfordby Church is holding a flower festival on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am until 4pm both days.

Refreshments will be sold, along with plants, preserves, books, etc.

